Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Key expectations, share price target ahead of earnings

Bajaj Finance Ltd is expected to report a 20-25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the June quarter on 19-23 per cent YoY rise in net interest income (NII). The NBFC had reported a strong asset under management (AUM) growth of 7 per cent sequentially and 24 per cent YoY for the June quarter earlier, at the upper end of its guidance. Analysts are optimistic.
BNP Paribas said Q1 earnings season appears unlikely to carry major surprises – one way or another – for the bulk of NBFCs. But its "material positive surprise expectations" in BAF stem from what it sees as somewhat conservative margin expectations built into the Bloomberg consensus.