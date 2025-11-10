Business Today
Advertisement
Bajaj Finance Q2 results: PAT rises 23% to Rs 4,948 crore; new loans up 26%

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 10, 2025 5:58 PM IST
Bajaj Finance shares settled 1.76 per cent higher at Rs 1,085.40.

Bajaj Finance Ltd on Monday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, driven by healthy loan growth and higher net interest income.

The company's PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 4,948 crore, up from Rs 4,014 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) rose 22 per cent to Rs 10,785 crore from Rs 8,838 crore a year ago, while net total income increased 20 per cent to Rs 13,170 crore from Rs 10,946 crore in the same period.

Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) grew 21 per cent YoY to Rs 8,874 crore as against Rs 7,307 crore in Q2 FY25. Loan losses and provisions rose 19 per cent to Rs 2,269 crore from Rs 1,909 crore in the year-ago quarter. The annualised loan losses and provisions to average assets under finance ratio stood at 2.05 per cent for the quarter.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a 24 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM), which reached Rs 4,62,261 crore as of 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 3,73,924 crore a year earlier. During the quarter, AUM increased by Rs 20,811 crore.

Bajaj Finance booked 12.17 million new loans in Q2 FY26, a growth of 26 per cent over 9.69 million loans booked in Q2 FY25. The shadow lender's customer franchise expanded 20 per cent YoY to 110.64 million as of 30 September 2025, from 92.09 million a year ago. It added 4.13 million new customers in Q2 FY26.

The quarterly earnings were released post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Bajaj Finance shares settled 1.76 per cent higher at Rs 1,085.40.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 5:58 PM IST
