Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 22.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,553 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY26), compared with Rs 4,546 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company's net interest income (NII) grew 20 per cent in Q4 FY26 to Rs 11.781 crore from Rs 9,808 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, Bajaj Finance booked 1.28 crore new loans, up from 1.07 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a growth of 20 per cent.

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Assets under management (AUM) crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore milestone and stood at Rs 5,09,975 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 4,16,661 crore as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a 22 per cent increase.

The company's operating expenses to net total income ratio for Q4 FY26 stood at 33.8 per cent, slightly higher than 33.6 per cent in Q4 FY25.

On the asset quality front, gross NPA and net NPA as of March 31, 2026, stood at 1.01 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively, compared with 0.96 per cent and 0.44 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

Alongside the earnings announcement, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ended 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

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"This includes a special payout of Rs 0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on sale of BHFL (Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd) shares. Previous year overall dividend was Rs 5.60 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, adjusted for split and bonus," it noted.

Record date

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the final dividend has been fixed as June 30, 2026. If approved at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be credited on or around August 3, 2026.

Additionally, Rajiv Bajaj has expressed his willingness to step down from the company. He serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Bajaj Finance. "He has informed that he will not be offering himself for re-election at the ensuing annual general meeting. Accordingly, he will cease to be Non-Executive Director of the Company at the ensuing annual general meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026 (close of business hours)," Bajaj Finance stated.

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Stock performance

In the stock market, Bajaj Finance shares ended 1 per cent higher at Rs 932.60. The stock has gained 16.37 per cent over the past one month. The quarterly announcements were made after market hours.