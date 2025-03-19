Bajaj Finance shares at 52-week high; 2 stock brokers still see double-digit returns ahead

Bajaj Finance share price: Brokerage firms continue to remain positive on Bajaj Finance Ltd shares on both technical and fundamental basis. Both domestic and global analysts see up to double digit upside potential in the blue-chip financial services provider in the coming days.



Shares of Bajaj Finance surged more than 2.25 per cent to Rs 8,878 on Wednesday, hitting its new 52-week high, with its total market capitalization surging more than Rs 5.4 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 8,679.75 on Tuesday. The stock has surged more than 26 per cent in 2025 so far.

Bajaj Finance has decisively broken above the ascending triangle pattern at Rs 8680 following a five-week consolidation on the daily charts, signalling a continuation of its medium-term uptrend, said Axis Securities in its recent note, citing 9-11 per cent upside potential in the stock.



"The stock is holding firm above the 23 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the Rs 6,451–8,739 rally, positioned at Rs 8,214, which reinforces a strong support base and demonstrates a sharp rebound. Trading above key short- and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 days), the stock maintains a strong bullish bias," it said.



A breakout above the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart indicates the initiation of a new uptrend following consolidation. The daily RSI has crossed above its reference line, generating a 'buy' signal. Following the pattern breakout, the stock is expected to commence an uptrend, with target levels projected at Rs 9,520 and Rs 9,685, Axis said with a trend reversal level at Rs 8,385.



S&P Global Ratings vide their report dated 17 March 2025, have revised the long-term rating outlook for the Company from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’. The credit rating agency revised upward the Company’s standalone credit profile (SACP) from BBB- to BBB, Bajaj Finance said on Tuesday. "The positive outlook on the Company reflects that on the sovereign credit rating on India," said S&P Global.



Bajaj Finance Managing Director Rajeev Jain, whose term ends on March 31, 2025, is fully committed to the business, and the board will take a call on his continuation, Bajaj Finserv Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj said in an TV interview. Jain had intentions to remain at the company and be actively involved in shaping the strategies of the company and its subsidiaries.



Rajeev Jain's new role should be announced before March 31, 2025, when his term ends. Morgan Stanley sees a higher possibility of him having a role at Bajaj Finance, which would be seen positively by investors and could drive a further rally in the shares.



"This could drive the stock closer to our March-26 target price of Rs 9,300 (implying 21.5 times F27e P/E). We think the stock could thereafter re-rate higher in the next 12 months, as many long-only investors may be more inclined to take a 24-36 month view as management transition concerns are resolved, credit costs poised to decline, a favourable interest rate cycle and receding regulatory risks," it said, with a bull case target price of Rs 11,360.