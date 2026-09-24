Bajaj Finance shares in focus ahead of board meet to raise funds

"We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bajaj Finance Limited (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, 1 October 2026 to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company," said the firm.

The Board is expected to evaluate various fundraising options, including a preferential issue of equity shares and a qualified institutions placement (QIP), among other permissible methods.

The proposed fundraise will be subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals, as well as the approval of the company’s shareholders, wherever required.

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Meanwhile, investment bank UBS upgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "sell" on the stock.

"With gold prices stabilising and, thus, likely gold loan growth moderation, a key substitute for personal loans over past few years could lose some momentum. This may benefit private banks and large NBFCs with strong personal loan franchises," said UBS.

In Q1, the firm reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 5,985.75 crore from the Rs 4,699 crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Net interest income rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 24% to Rs 546,944 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 441.450 crore as of 30 June 2025. AUM grew by Rs 36,969 crore in Q1 FY27. Net interest income rose 23% in Q1FY27 to Rs 12,571 crore from Rs 10.228 crore in Q1 FY26. Net total income rose 22% in Q1FY27 to Rs 15,224 crore from Rs 12,460 crore in Q1 FY26.