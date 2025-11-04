Bajaj Finance shares jump on 27% surge in festive loan volumes; key details

Bajaj Finance Ltd, India’s largest private-sector non-bank lender and a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, on Tuesday said it recorded a sharp rise in consumption credit disbursements during the festive season. Between September 22 and October 26, 2025, the NBFC disbursed about 63 lakh consumer loans, an increase of 27 per cent in volume and 29 per cent in value compared with the same festive period last year, Bajaj Finance said in NSE and BSE filings.

Following the development, the stock rose 1.68 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,060.45 on BSE. The scrip is up 19.47 per cent in the past three months compared with a 3.35 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

Bajaj Finance added 23 lakh new customers during the period. Roughly 52 per cent of these were new-to-credit borrowers, indicating continued expansion of formal credit access among first-time users. Bajaj Finance stated that the rise in demand was led by categories such as consumer durables, electronics and home appliances, supported by wider distribution and digital onboarding.

According to the lender, recent changes in GST structures and personal income tax have aided purchasing power for households, leading to stronger festive spending. Lower GST on appliances such as televisions and air-conditioners has reduced the average ticket size of loans by about 6 per cent. At the same time, the lender observed a clear shift toward more premium products, reflecting changing consumer preferences. Financing for televisions with 40-inch screens and above accounted for 71 per cent of its total TV financing during the season, up from 67 per cent last year.

Bajaj Finance continues to scale its reach through both digital and physical channels. It operates a network of around 239,000 active distribution points across 4,200 locations. Its customer franchise has crossed 110 million, serviced through mobile platforms, web channel and on-ground presence. The Bajaj Finserv App, which enables access to consumer loans, deposits, insurance and investment offerings, had 75.1 million net installs as of June 30, 2025.

The lender said technology-led underwriting and product expansion remain core to its strategy in consumer finance, SME loans, commercial lending and rural credit. It also offers fixed deposits and payment solutions as part of a diversified portfolio.

Bajaj Finance is a deposit-taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India and classified as an NBFC–Investment and Credit Company. The company has positioned consumption-led lending as a key growth driver as households upgrade appliances and electronics ahead of the festive period.