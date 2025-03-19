Bajaj Finance shares rise for fourth straight session, hit record high; what's next?

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for the fourth straight session to hit a record high on Wednesday. Bajaj Finance stock climbed 2.28% to a record high of Rs 8878 on BSE. Market cap of Bajaj Finance rose to Rs 5.46 lakh crore.

Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.66 crore on Wednesday.

The stock has risen 27% amid a crash in Sensex and Nifty this year. It has gained 33.64% in a year and 27% in six months. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 3.44% this year and 9% in six months. Similarly, Nifty lost 3.16% in 2025 and fell 9.91% in six months.

Incred Equities has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 9,750.

BofA has assigned a price target of Rs 9,350 to the stock. The global brokerage listed out key triggers for its bullish stance.

Strong track record of managing asset quality stress, re-acceleration in earnings growth, stable funding costs and credit costs peaking are some key triggers for Bajaj Finance Ltd. Other two triggers are industry leading growth with proactive pruning in high-risk segments and managing director's intention to continue to contribute towards medium-term objections.

Bajaj Finance's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 63.1, which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Bajaj Finance recorded a 18 per cent rise in Profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,308 crore in Q3 against Rs 3,639 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income climbed 23 per cent in Q3 FY25 to Rs 9,382 crore from Rs 7,655 crore in the corresponding period last year.