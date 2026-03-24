Bajaj Finance shares snap 3-session slide, climb 5% today; will this upmove sustain?

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd saw a decent uptick on Tuesday, rising 4.69 per cent to settle at Rs 850. Despite this gain, the stock has declined 16.98 per cent over the past one month.

On the earnings front, the non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) net profit slipped 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,978 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with Rs 4,246.54 crore reported in the same period last financial year. However, net interest income (NII) rose 20.6 per cent YoY to Rs 11,318 crore, indicating steady growth in core lending operations.

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Some analysts largely recommended accumulating Bajaj Finance's stock in a staggered manner or on dips, with a long-term perspective.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the stock appeared stable on charts and one can accumulate it on dips from a long-term perspective.

PHD Capital Founder and CEO Pradip Halder advised investors to add the stock in a staggered manner, given the current market volatility.

Technically, the Rs 798–820 range could act as near-term support, and a breakdown below this level may trigger a further decline.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "On weekly charts, Bajaj Finance has shown a sharp rejection from the Rs 950–1,000 resistance zone, followed by a breakdown below key short-term moving averages, indicating emerging weakness. The recent fall has brought the price closer to the Rs 800–820 demand zone, making it a crucial support to watch. The broader trend remains positive, but the near-term bias has turned cautious. A hold above Rs 800 can trigger a bounce toward Rs 900, whereas a breakdown may extend the decline toward Rs 750 level."

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According to AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Bajaj Finance's stock has support at Rs 798 level. Investors can buy for an expected upside target of Rs 947 in the near term."