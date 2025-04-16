Bajaj Finance shares have weathered the Trump tariff storm, can they cross Rs 11,000 mark?

Shares of Bajaj Finance have weathered the stock market turmoil arising out of reciprocal tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump on the country's trading partners. Bajaj Finance stock has gained 25% in the last three months and risen 31.48% this year. On the other hand, its parent index Sensex has lost 2.23% or 1,752 pts this year and Nifty is down 1.31% during the period.

Meawhile, Bajaj Finance stock is trading near its record high in the current session. Bajaj Finance stock was trading marginally lower at Rs 9,118.05 today against the previous close of Rs 9,142 on BSE. Market cap of Bajaj Finance slipped to Rs 5.65 lakh crore. Total 4961 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.52 crore on Wednesday. The NBFC stock hit a record high of Rs 9,260 on April 15, 2025.

Ventura Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 10,205 in 24 months to Bajaj Finance.

"Bajaj Finance has demonstrated remarkable growth, logging a 29% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in Assets Under Management (AUM) over the last decade. The company’s diverse portfolio and its strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel are significant factors contributing to its expansion. Although BFL is facing challenges related to credit costs, especially in the used car financing sector, its robust risk management approaches and emphasis on technology position it favorably for ongoing growth. According to Ventura, Bajaj Finance's AUM is projected to rise by 25% annually in the upcoming years," said Ventura.

Elara Securities has upgraded Bajaj Finance to Buy with target price of Rs 11,161 from the target of Rs 8,892 earlier. It sees an upside of over 20% in the NBFC stock.

Incred Equities has a buy call with a price target of Rs 9,750.

BofA has assigned a price target of Rs 9,350 to the stock. The global brokerage listed out key triggers for its bullish stance.

"Bajaj Finance has demonstrated a solid ability to manage asset quality stress while also seeing a resurgence in earnings growth. Their funding costs remain stable, and credit costs appear to have peaked. Additionally, the company showcases leading industry growth through proactive measures to reduce exposure in high-risk segments. The managing director remains committed to furthering medium-term objectives," said BofA.

Bajaj Finance's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 63.1, which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Bajaj Finance saw an 18% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs 4,308 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 3,639 crore during the same period last year. Additionally, net interest income surged by 23% in Q3 FY25, climbing to Rs 9,382 crore from Rs 7,655 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.