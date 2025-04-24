Bajaj Finance stock split, dividend, bonus issue plan: Shares resume record run after a single-day pause

Shares of Bajaj Finance hit a record high on Thursday after the NBFC said its board of directors would meet on 29 April 2025, to consider a range of key proposals, including an interim dividend, stock split, and bonus share issue, in addition to the March quarter and fiscal earnings.

Bajaj Finance stock scaled a fresh record high of Rs 9709.75 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 9326.25 on BSE. On April 22, the stock hit a record high of Rs 9391.15 on BSE. However, it could touch a high of Rs 9,340 on April 23.

Total 0.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 69.36 crore on Thursday. The stock has gained 26.62% in a year and risen 57% in two years.

Bajaj Finance's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 65.8, which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

"We hereby inform that additionally, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting scheduled on 29 April 2025, will consider, inter-alia, the following:

1. Special (Interim) Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25.

2. Subject to approval of shareholders:

a. Proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder) and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015; and

b. Proposal for issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018," said the firm on Thursday.