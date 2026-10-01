Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, LT Finance, SHFL share price targets as cost of funds rise

Nomura in a fresh note projected 1-12 per cent cut in earnings per share (EPS) for FY27 and FY28 for NBFCs, led by worries over rising cost of funds. While the foreign brokerage believes the structural strengths of NBFCs remain intact in a rate-hike scenario, it find the recent regulatory development more concerning. It prefers Bajaj Finance Ltd, Tata Capital Ltd and LT Finance among diversified lenders, and Shriram Finance among vehicle financiers. Nomura said housing financiers could also be comfortably placed in a rising rate environment as it suggested 'Buy' on Aadhar Housing Finance.
The foreign brokerage said bond rates have already moved up 29-70 basis points since the RBI’s hawkish tone and its house view is of two rate hikes during Oct–December 2026. The scenario analysis indicates 1-8 per cent hit on FY27 EPS, it said.