Bajaj Finance to launch Rs 11,700-crore QIP this week: Report 

The proposed transaction is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial. However, the final size and launch timeline remain subject to change as deliberations are still underway.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the development, while representatives of Bajaj Finance and the other investment banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Bloomberg.

The company's board had approved a broader fundraising plan of up to Rs 17,500 crore on October 1. The proposal included raising Rs 11,700 crore through a QIP and another Rs 5,800 crore through warrants.

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As part of the fundraising exercise, Bajaj Finance on November 10 allotted 57.43 million warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv, at Rs 1,010 apiece, mobilising approximately Rs 5,800 crore, according to an exchange filing.

India remains a major equity fundraising market

India has emerged as one of the world's most active markets for equity capital mobilisation this year. Companies have collectively raised around $50.25 billion through equity offerings so far, compared with $58.78 billion during the entire previous year.

Some of the biggest transactions in 2026 include Jio Platforms' $3.1 billion IPO, the $2.4 billion listing of the National Stock Exchange of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India's $3.3 billion share sale.

Bajaj Finance share price performance

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Bajaj Finance shares have gained nearly 13% over the past month, broadly tracking the positive momentum in the broader market. The benchmark Nifty 50 has advanced approximately 12.5% during the same period.