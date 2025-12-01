Bajaj Finance to sell up to 2% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance; details here

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Monday announced that its promoter, Bajaj Finance Ltd, has communicated its intention to divest part of its stake in the company to comply with minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements.

According to the company's exchange filing, Bajaj Finance Ltd currently holds 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares or 88.70 per cent of Bajaj Housing Finance's total paid-up capital.

To meet the mandated MPS threshold, the promoter has proposed to sell up to 2 per cent of its equity stake, amounting to a maximum of 16,66,00,000 shares. The divestment may be executed in one or more tranches.

The planned stake sale is scheduled to take place during the period from December 2, 2025, to February 28, 2026, or until the completion of the sale of all proposed shares, whichever occurs earlier. The company stated that the transactions could be carried out through multiple windows, depending on market conditions and regulatory procedures.

In separate declarations, both Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Ltd confirmed that they, along with other entities within the promoter group, will refrain from purchasing shares from the open market on any day when the proposed share sale is being executed.

Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing and Bajaj Finserv slipped 1.65 per cent, 0.57 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively, following the announcement.