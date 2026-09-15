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Bajaj Holdings' arm announces 1600% dividend for FY27: Check record date, other key details

Bajaj Holdings' arm announces 1600% dividend for FY27: Check record date, other key details

BAJAJHLDNG11,082.00(0.47%)

The company's board has approved the inclusion of a new object clause enabling the company to undertake the generation and production of renewable energy through solar, wind and other natural resources in the future.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Bajaj Holdings' arm announces 1600% dividend for FY27: Check record date, other key detailsBajaj Holdings holds a 51 per cent majority stake in the company.

A subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has declared an interim dividend payment of Rs 160 apiece for the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27), translating into a payout of 1600 per cent. The company is Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, which has proposed to rename itself as Bajaj Nivesh Ltd.

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"An Interim Dividend of Rs. 160/- per equity share (1600 per cent) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2027, has been declared by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. September 15, 2026," Maharashtra Scooters stated in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Record date

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Monday, September 21, 2026.

Payment date

"The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be credited on or before Tuesday, October 13, 2026, to the eligible shareholders as on the said Record Date," the company said.

Share performance

Shares of Maharashtra Scooters were last seen trading 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 12,940.70 in Tuesday's trade. At this level, the stock has slipped 8.82 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Q1 earnings

Maharashtra Scooters' standalone net profit plunged 99.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 0.03 crore in the June quarter (Q1 FY27) from Rs 35.36 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income plunged 81.51 per cent YoY to Rs 5.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's board has approved the inclusion of a new object clause enabling the company to undertake the generation and production of renewable energy through solar, wind and other natural resources in the future. The company clarified that this addition will not affect its status as an unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC).

It has also approved a proposal to change the company's name to better reflect its core strategic objectives.

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The proposed amendments to the Memorandum of Association (MoA) and the name change are subject to the approval of shareholders and the requisite statutory and regulatory authorities.

Maharashtra Scooters is a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings, which holds a 51 per cent majority stake in the company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures and die-casting components primarily for the automobile industry.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 12:21 PM IST
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