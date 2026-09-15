Bajaj Holdings' arm announces 1600% dividend for FY27: Check record date, other key details

Record date

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Monday, September 21, 2026.

Payment date

"The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be credited on or before Tuesday, October 13, 2026, to the eligible shareholders as on the said Record Date," the company said.

Share performance

Shares of Maharashtra Scooters were last seen trading 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 12,940.70 in Tuesday's trade. At this level, the stock has slipped 8.82 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Q1 earnings

Maharashtra Scooters' standalone net profit plunged 99.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 0.03 crore in the June quarter (Q1 FY27) from Rs 35.36 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income plunged 81.51 per cent YoY to Rs 5.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's board has approved the inclusion of a new object clause enabling the company to undertake the generation and production of renewable energy through solar, wind and other natural resources in the future. The company clarified that this addition will not affect its status as an unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC).

It has also approved a proposal to change the company's name to better reflect its core strategic objectives.

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The proposed amendments to the Memorandum of Association (MoA) and the name change are subject to the approval of shareholders and the requisite statutory and regulatory authorities.

Maharashtra Scooters is a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings, which holds a 51 per cent majority stake in the company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures and die-casting components primarily for the automobile industry.