Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 21%, AUMs at Rs 1.33 lakh crore 

Bajaj Housing Finance on Monday reported a 21% rise in Q3 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 664 crore in Q3 against Rs 548.02 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue of the firm came at Rs 2,886 crore, rising 18% in the last quarter against Rs 2,449 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) came at Rs 1,33.412 crore, rising 23% as of December 2025 from Rs 108,314 crore as of December 31, 2024. Net interest income rose 19% in Q3 FY26 to Rs 963 crore from Rs 806 crore in Q3FY25.

Total income rose 24% in the last quarter Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 933 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax increased by 21% in Q3 TO Rs 865 crore from Rs 713 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit after tax rose 21% in Q3 to Rs 665 crore from Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25. Gross NPAs and Net NPAs as of 31 December 2025 stood at 0.27% and 0.11% respectively as against 0.29% and 0.13% as of 31 December 2024. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets stood at around 59%.

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 December 2025 was 23.15%.

The company said it enjoys the highest credit rating of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings and A1+ for short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Bajaj Housing Finance stock ended 0.06% lower at Rs 89.68.