Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 results: PAT jumps 54% to Rs 587 crore; interest income up 24%

Shadow lender Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Wednesday recorded a 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its profit after tax (PAT) for the March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 587 crore as against Rs 381 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

The non-bank financial company's (NBFC's) net interest income rose around 24 per cent to Rs 2,374 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,908 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses climbed nearly 19 per cent to Rs 1,788 crore from Rs 1,508.28 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

As of March 31, 2025, gross NPA (non-performing asset) and net NPA stood at 0.29 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, as against 0.27 per cent and 0.10 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Separately, the NBFC approved reappointment of Niraj Adiani as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2025.

The quarterly earnings and risk officer's announcement came post-market hours today. Shares of Bajaj Housing settled 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 131.85 earlier in the day. At this price, the stock has moved up 8.34 per cent in a month.

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 68.10. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 15.97 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 11.03 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 20.90 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,09,861.83 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance -- a part of Bajaj Group -- is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of March 2025, promoters held an 88.75 per cent stake in the Bajaj Group entity.