Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 results today; earnings call timing, preview

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) is all set to announce its March quarter results on Monday. The results will likely be declared post market hours as the Conference Call is scheduled for 6 pm later in the day, with Managing Director Atul Jain and Gaurav Kalani Chief Financial Officer likely taking up questions regarding he Q4 show. Ahead of its quarterly results, BHFL said it disbursed approximately Rs 17,530 crore on a gross basis compared with Rs 14,254 crore the year-ago quarter. Its assets under management (AUM) grew 23 per cent to Rs 1,40,700 crore from Rs 1,14,684 crore YoY, up 7,290 crore. Loan Assets (AR) stood at approximately Rs 1,23,740 crore against Rs 99,513 crore YoY.

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BHFL is promoted by Bajaj Finance Ltd, which owned 86.70 per cent stake in the housing finance company (HFC) at the end of December 2025 quarter. Ahead of its quarterly results, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shares were trading 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 91.17 on NSE.

For the March quarter, "Operating expense growth will likely rise to 14 per cent YoY; this will translate to cost-to-AAUM ratio to 0.69 per cent in 4QFY26E (0.67-0.75 per cent in last four quarters). We pen down credit cost of 14 bps (11-17 bps in the previous four quarters)," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

This brokerage sees 18.9 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 697.40 crore against Rs 586.70 crore YoY. NII for the quarter is seen rising 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 987.80 crore against Rs 822.80 crore YoY. Pre-provision profit is seen at Rs 918.40 crore, up 22.6 per cent.

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ICICI Securities sees PAT at Rs 666.70 crore for Bajaj Housing, up 14 per cent YoY. NII is seen at Rs 1,001.80 rcore, up 22 per cent YoY. PPoP is seen rising 23 per cent YoY to Rs 923.30 crore, with net interest margin (NIM) seen at 2.9 per cent, down 3 basis points YoY. Credit cost is seen at 0.2 per cent. Return on asset (RoA) is expected to come in at 2.2 per cent.

Commentaries on NIM trajectory and loan growth are the key monitorables, MOFSL said. It sees Q4 profit for Bajaj Housing at Rs 694.80 crore, up 18.4 per cent. NII is seen at Rs 992.30 crore, up 20.6 per cent.