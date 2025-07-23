Bajaj Housing Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 583 crore, AUM crosses Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), with its profit after tax (PAT) rising 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 583 crore, compared to Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's net interest income (NII) surged 33 per cent to Rs 887 crore from Rs 665 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, driven by healthy loan growth and stable margins. Net total income also witnessed a robust 25 per cent rise to Rs 1,012 crore, up from Rs 810 crore in Q1 FY25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Operating expenses to net total income came at 21.2 per cent, marginally up from 21 per cent a year earlier. Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,20,420 crore as of June 30, 2025, registering a 24 per cent increase from Rs 97,071 crore in the same period last year. However, loan losses and provisions rose to Rs 41 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 10 crore in Q1 FY25.

Asset quality remained robust, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 0.30 per cent and net NPA at 0.13 per cent, slightly higher than 0.28 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, a year ago. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets stood at a healthy 56 per cent.

Advertisement

The capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, remained strong at 26.94 per cent as of June 30, 2025, providing ample headroom for future growth.

The quarterly earnings were released post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, the stock rose 0.66 per cent to close at Rs 122.25.