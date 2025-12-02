Bajaj Housing shares hit record low after Bajaj Finance announces stake sale; what lies ahead?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 9.19 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a record low of Rs 94.90 after promoter Bajaj Finance Ltd announced plans to divest part of its stake to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Housing Finance stated that its promoter currently holds 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares, representing 88.70 per cent of the company's total paid-up capital. To comply with MPS requirements, Bajaj Finance has proposed the sale of up to 2 per cent of its equity stake -- a maximum of 16,66,00,000 shares.

The stake sale will be conducted between December 2, 2025, and February 28, 2026, or until the proposed shares are fully sold, whichever comes earlier. The company noted that the divestment may be carried out in one or more tranches, depending on market conditions and regulatory processes.

Market sentiment remained weak for Bajaj Housing's stock, which has already faced selling pressure since its debut. "For Bajaj Housing Finance, the counter is trading at an all-time low after the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 70 and then touching a high of Rs 190-plus. Now, with the promoter selling around at likely Rs 95 level is somewhat disheartening for investors at this point in time. So, the short-term trend in housing finance will remain under pressure and even the housing sector is consolidating," Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice-President (Research) at Mehta Equities, told Business Today.

Commenting on the broader group outlook, Tapse added, "Historically, Bajaj Finance has seen a strong rally in the recent past. The way AUM is growing, there is some kind of slowdown which is being seen on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. But, the Reserve Bank has given some liquidity to the NBFC sector and Bajaj Finance, being the leader in the segment, can take charge."

"Overall, the outlook for Bajaj Finance remains positive and neutral to positive for Bajaj Housing," he concluded.