Bajaj Housing shares snap 4-day slide, turn positive: Temporary relief or trend reversal?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd rose 1.07 per cent on Wednesday to settle at Rs 122.45, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The company reported gross disbursements of Rs 14,640 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), up 21.96 per cent from Rs 12,004 crore in the same period last year.

Its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,20,400 crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a 24.03 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 97,071 crore. Loan assets also rose to Rs 1,05,940 crore from Rs 85,283 crore a year earlier.

Despite the positive Q1 numbers, a few analysts remain cautious on Bajaj Housing in the near term. Key resistance is at Rs 130, while a drop below Rs 120 could trigger a slide toward Rs 115–110.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, identified Rs 130 as a key immediate resistance level for Bajaj Housing, with support seen at Rs 118.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "The outlook remains cautious as long as the stock trades below Rs 128. On the downside, immediate support is seen at Rs 120. A firm close below this support could intensify the selling pressure, with the stock potentially slipping toward Rs 115 and Rs 110 in the near term."

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 59.85. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Bajaj Housing -- a part of the Bajaj Group -- is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of March 2025, promoters held an 88.75 per cent stake in the Bajaj Group entity.