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Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hind, Shree Renuka shares rise up to 13%; here's why

Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hind, Shree Renuka shares rise up to 13%; here's why

BAJAJHIND22.35(9.67%)

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd led the gainers, soaring 12.92 per cent to Rs 735 apiece on BSE. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd shares gained 10.83 per cent to Rs 22.60. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd saw its shares jumping 6.85 per cent to Rs 25.90.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hind, Shree Renuka shares rise up to 13%; here's why Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd advanced 6.61 per cent to Rs 188. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd advanced 11.95 per cent to Rs 54.05. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd rose 4.92 per cent to Rs 7.89.

Sugar stocks climbed up to 13 per cent in Thursday's trade, extending their recent surge,  as global raw sugar prices touched a 15-month high and domestic prices rose to around Rs 5,400 per quintal amid tight supplies, low mill inventories and expectations of strong festive demand. Higher sugar realisations are positive for mill margins, though potential government intervention remains a key risk, analysts warned.

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Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd led the gainers, soaring 12.92 per cent to Rs 735 apiece on BSE. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd shares gained 10.83 per cent to Rs 22.60. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd saw its shares jumping 6.85 per cent to Rs 25.90. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd advanced 6.61 per cent to Rs 188. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd advanced 11.95 per cent to Rs 54.05. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd rose 4.92 per cent to Rs 7.89.
A Bloomberg report suggested that Indian bulk consumer of sugar using more than 10 tons a month cannot hold inventories exceeding 15 days of their requirement, according to a food ministry order. The restriction will be in place from September 1 to November 30.  
There are reports the government was looking to cut import duties on sugar to help crub domestic prices that recently rose to record.  Officials, as per Bloomberg, were looking at a proposal of lowering or scraping 100 per cent tax on inbound shipments to boost local supplies.

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Spot data available with NCDEX suggested Kolhapur sugar jumped 24.82 per cent to Rs 5,430 on August 20 from Rs 4,350 on July 31.  Local prices have risen amid dwindling inventories, which may even force India to import sugar, especially with the 2026-27 crushing season likely to be delayed, Bloomberg reported recently.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 12:40 PM IST
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