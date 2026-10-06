Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks rise up to 9% today; here's why

Balrampur Chini Mills shares rose 6.31% to Rs 713.60 in the current session. Market cap of the sugar firm climbed to Rs 14,557 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries stock gained 9% to Rs 466.16. Market cap of the sugar firm climbed to Rs 3650 crore.

EID Parry stock too gained 2.7% to Rs 711. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,399 crore. On similar lines, Triveni Engineering shares rose 3% to Rs 248.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5354 crore.

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Shree Renuka Sugars too added 5% to reach Rs 4842 during the day. Market cap of the sugar firms stood at Rs 4842 crore.

The rally in sugar prices has been supported by a tightening global supply outlook. StoneX estimates the global sugar market could face a deficit of around 900,000 tonnes in the 2026-27 season, as production concerns build across several major sugar-producing regions.

Thailand is among the key areas facing a potential production setback, with sugar output expected to fall 17% to below 10 million tonnes. The European Union is also likely to see weaker production, with sugar-beet crops estimated to decline by around 19%.

Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer and exporter, is facing its own near-term supply challenges. Excessive rainfall has disrupted harvesting and crushing operations, raising concerns about the availability of sugar in the global market.

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The combination of production risks in major producing countries and a widening supply-demand imbalance has pushed international sugar prices higher, improving the near-term sentiment towards sugar stocks.