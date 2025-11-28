Shares of Bandhan Bank are in focus on Friday morning after the private lender at its recent meeting considered and approved the proposal for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and written-off portfolios of the lender, through bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

Bandhan Bank said the said loan portfolios belonged to emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) including group loans and small business & agri loans, and aspiring business group (ABG) of the bank. In a filing to NSE and BSE, Bandhan Bank said it would go for bidding as per Swiss Challenge method for sale of NPA portfolio with more than 180 Days Past Due, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs 3,212.17 Crore, as on September 30, 2025.

"Further, the bank shall go for auction route for sale of written-off loan portfolio, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs 3,719.14 crore, as on September 30, 2025," it added.

In the September quarter, Bandhan Bank took technical write-offs of about Rs 865 crore, out of which write-off in the EEB portfolio was Rs 799 crore. C. Gross and net NPA ratio remained stable sequentially at 5 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, while its PCR, including technical write-offs, improved slightly to 87.6 per cent. In its earnings call, the bank said its EEB portfolio stood at Rs. 51,733 crores at the end of the quarter, reflecting a decline of 13 epr ecnt YoY and 2 per cent, sequentially. Adjusting for the technical write-offs undertaken during the quarter, the portfolio was broadly flat on a sequential basis.

"This is the result of steps taken to arrest the decline in EEB book while ensuring that the portfolio controls and guardrails continue to be implemented to manage elevated sectoral risks. With the operating environment showing some signs of recovery, we are expecting to see gradual growth in the EEB portfolio from Q3 onwards, supported by prudent lending, improvement in collections, and strengthened field discipline," the bank had said on October 30.

For H1FY26, return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) of the bank stood at 0.5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

