Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit plunges 65% YoY to Rs 372 crore; NII declines 8%

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a sharp 65.02 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26). The bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 371.96 crore, significantly down from Rs 1,063.46 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Net interest income (NII) also saw a decline, falling 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,757 crore from Rs 2,986.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset quality dipped sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rising to 4.96 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 4.71 per cent in Q4 FY25. Net NPA increased to 1.36 per cent from 1.28 per cent over the same period.

On the deposit front, the bank reported total deposits of Rs 1.55 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a 16 per cent YoY growth from Rs 1.33 lakh crore. CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,858 crore, with the CASA ratio at 27.1 per cent.

Retail term deposits rose 34 per cent YoY to Rs 63,661 crore. The share of retail deposits (CASA + Retail TD) in total deposits stood at 68 per cent.

Advertisement

Commenting on the performance, Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, said, "While the operating environment poses certain challenges, our performance reflects the underlying resilience of our business and the strength of our strategic direction. We remain focused on prudent risk management, operational efficiency, and delivering long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, Bandhan Bank shares ended 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 187.20 apiece.