Bandhan Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit rises five times, NPAs fall

Bandhan Bank shares closed at Rs 155.80 apiece, up 2.57% from the previous close of Rs 151.90. The stock opened at Rs 152.55 and touched a high of Rs 156.95, representing a 3.32% rise from the previous close. It also touched a low of Rs 150.85 during the session.

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Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Asset quality improves

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 3.1% at the end of September 2026, down from 5% a year earlier. The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.9% from 1.4% in the year-ago period. The credit cost ratio declined to 1.8% from 3.4%.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 71.2%, while PCR including security receipts was 74.3%. Fresh slippages increased to Rs 1,130 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,080 crore in the June quarter, while recoveries and upgrades rose to Rs 480 crore from Rs 450 crore.

Bandhan Bank Q2 FY27: Advances and deposits

Gross advances rose 13.1% YoY to Rs 1.58 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. The secured portion of the loan book increased to 57.3%, up 237 basis points from a year earlier, reflecting the bank's continued shift towards secured lending.

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Total deposits grew 9.2% YoY to Rs 1.73 lakh crore, while retail deposits increased 11.9% to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 26.7%, down 125 basis points YoY. Retail deposits accounted for 72.7% of the bank’s total deposits.

The bank's non-emerging entrepreneurs business (non-EEB) book grew 19.8% YoY to Rs 1.06 lakh crore. The bank had 2,001 branches and 4,414 banking units as of September 2026, taking its total banking outlets to 6,415 across 35 states and Union territories.