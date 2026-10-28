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Bandhan Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit rises five times, NPAs fall

Bandhan Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit rises five times, NPAs fall

BANDHANBNK155.36(2.27%)

Bandhan bank's net interest income increased to Rs 2,960 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,590 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Bandhan Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit rises five times, NPAs fall Bandhan Bank shares closed at Rs 155.80 apiece, up 2.57% from the previous close of Rs 151.90.

Bandhan Bank Ltd shares rose 3% to the session high on Wednesday after the lender reported a 456% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 620 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Net interest income (NII) grew 14% YoY, while the bank reported an improvement in asset-quality ratios and lower provisions.

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The bank's net interest income increased to Rs 2,960 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,590 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 17% YoY to Rs 3,670 crore, while operating profit increased 19% to Rs 1,560 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 840 crore, compared with Rs 160 crore in the year-ago quarter. The sharp increase in profit was accompanied by a 38% YoY decline in provisions for standard assets and non-performing assets to Rs 720 crore.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at Rs 155.80 apiece, up 2.57% from the previous close of Rs 151.90. The stock opened at Rs 152.55 and touched a high of Rs 156.95, representing a 3.32% rise from the previous close. It also touched a low of Rs 150.85 during the session.

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Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Asset quality improves

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 3.1% at the end of September 2026, down from 5% a year earlier. The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.9% from 1.4% in the year-ago period. The credit cost ratio declined to 1.8% from 3.4%.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 71.2%, while PCR including security receipts was 74.3%. Fresh slippages increased to Rs 1,130 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,080 crore in the June quarter, while recoveries and upgrades rose to Rs 480 crore from Rs 450 crore.

Bandhan Bank Q2 FY27: Advances and deposits

Gross advances rose 13.1% YoY to Rs 1.58 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. The secured portion of the loan book increased to 57.3%, up 237 basis points from a year earlier, reflecting the bank's continued shift towards secured lending.

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Total deposits grew 9.2% YoY to Rs 1.73 lakh crore, while retail deposits increased 11.9% to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 26.7%, down 125 basis points YoY. Retail deposits accounted for 72.7% of the bank’s total deposits.

The bank's non-emerging entrepreneurs business (non-EEB) book grew 19.8% YoY to Rs 1.06 lakh crore. The bank had 2,001 branches and 4,414 banking units as of September 2026, taking its total banking outlets to 6,415 across 35 states and Union territories.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:50 PM IST
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