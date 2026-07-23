Bandhan Bank shares hit four-month low, down for sixth day; price targets, technicals and more 

Bandhan Bank share price: Shares of private sector lender Bandhan Bank slipped 19% in two sessions to a fresh four-month low after the bank announced its Q1 earnings. Bandhan Bank stock crashed 19% to Rs 169.25 in last two sessions, falling from Rs 208.60 on July 21 to Rs 169.25 on July 23 (current session). The stock last went below the Rs 169 mark on April 24, 2026 when it hit Rs 168.80.

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Since then, the stock has traded above the Rs 170 mark. Its RSI stood at 30.6, nearing the oversold zone. RSI of a stock below 30 mark indicates that is oversold on charts.

Bandhan Bank shares are trading lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The banking stock has gained 18% in 2026 and gained 14% in six months. Total 24.44 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 41.80 crore.

The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 220.70 on July 15,2026 and 52-week low of Rs 134.30 on December 9, 2025. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 27,348 crore.

Bandhan Bank stock was assigned a price target of Rs 235 against the earlier target of Rs 205 per share by Axis Securities after Q1 earnings.

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Asset quality was the bright spot during the quarter, and trends were encouraging despite the seasonal weakness generally seen in Q1, the brokerage said while assigning a Buy call on the stock. The management expects a sustained yet gradual improvement in credit costs going forward and has reiterated its credit cost guidance of 1.6-1.8% for FY27.

On the other hand, brokerage Nuvama downgraded the Bandhan Bank stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 230 against the earlier Rs 250.

"We believe Bandhan's MFI recovery and normalising credit cost story remains on track. However, higher funding costs amid West-Asia conflict and ongoing portfolio shift towards secured retail and corporate lending are likely to weigh on margins despite improving long-term risk-adjusted returns. Hence, we are cutting FY27–29E earnings estimates by 11–14% and expect the bank’s RoA trajectory to be gradual at 1.2%/1.4%/1.6% over FY27E/28E/29E," said Nuvama.

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The lender's Q1 earnings beat estimates, according to brokerages.

Bandhan Bank stock crashed over 16% on July 22 after lowering its FY27 return-on-assets (RoA) outlook on expectations of narrower net interest margins and higher operating expenses.

The lender cut 4QFY27 RoA guidance by 40 bps to 1.2-1.4% (against 1.6-1.8% earlier) driven primarily by external factors: (i) 30 bps RoA impact from moderation in NIM outlook (from 6.5% to 1Q level of 6.2%) on account of tighter liquidity and elevated funding costs, and (ii) 10 bps RoA impact from elevated opex especially rising technology related costs (from 4.2% to 1Q level of 4.3%).