Bandhan Bank shares tank 5% as Q1 profit slumps 65%; details here

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd fell sharply in Monday's trade after the private lender posted a sharp 65.02 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26). The stock plunged 4.57 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 178.65.

It saw heavy trading volume along with the price decline as around 3.83 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 2.87 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 7.10 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 29,553.27 crore.

The bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 371.96 crore, significantly down from Rs 1,063.46 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) also saw a decline, falling 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,757 crore from Rs 2,986.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset quality dipped sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rising to 4.96 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 4.71 per cent in Q4 FY25. Net NPA increased to 1.36 per cent from 1.28 per cent over the same period.

On the deposit front, the bank reported total deposits of Rs 1.55 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a 16 per cent YoY growth from Rs 1.33 lakh crore. CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,858 crore, with the CASA ratio at 27.1 per cent.

Retail term deposits rose 34 per cent YoY to Rs 63,661 crore. The share of retail deposits (CASA + Retail TD) in total deposits stood at 68 per cent.

"Bandhan Bank has gradually entered a resurgence phase in the current fiscal year. The Rs 190-200 zone remains a formidable hurdle and a decisive breakthrough could only dictate the next leg of rally. On the lower end, Rs 174 is likely to cushion any shortcomings, with Rs 165 acting as a sacrosanct support," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst at Angel One.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said support lies at Rs 175 and resistance at Rs 188. A sustained move above Rs 188 could push the stock towards Rs 190, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 175 and Rs 190.

As of June 2025, promoter holding in the lender stood at 40.92 per cent, marking an increase of 0.94 per cent from 39.98 per cent in the previous quarter.