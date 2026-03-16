Bandhan Bank shares tumble over 12% today; here's why

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd slumped 12.22 per cent to touch a low of Rs 154.15 in Monday's trade. The stock's decline was accompanied by heavy volumes, with around 9.43 lakh shares last seen changing hands on the BSE -- more than double its two-week average volume of 4.21 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 15.45 crore, taking the lender's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 25,791.65 crore.

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The sharp fall in the share price came after news reports suggested that Bandhan Financial Services, the promoter of Bandhan Bank, is exploring exit options for some of its select long-term investors. Following the reports, both BSE and NSE sought clarification from the private lender. A response from the bank was awaited at the time of publishing this story.

"The Exchange has sought clarification from Bandhan Bank Ltd on March 16, 2026, with reference to news, quoting 'Bandhan Bank stock falls 10% to hit lower circuit, as promoter explores stake sale, IPO to facilitate investor exits'. The reply is awaited," the exchange filing read.

From a technical standpoint, the stock was trading below all key simple moving averages (SMAs), including the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day levels.

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The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 38.91. A level below 30 is considered oversold, while a value above 70 indicates overbought conditions.

According to BSE data, Bandhan Bank is trading at a standalone price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.44 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.19. The company reported standalone earnings per share (EPS) of 6.25, with a return on equity (RoE) of 4.25.

According to Trendlyne data, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating relatively high volatility. Meanwhile, promoter holding declined slightly to 39.74 per cent in the December 2025 quarter from 40.29 per cent in the previous quarter.