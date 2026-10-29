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Bandhan Bank stock gets upgrade from Nuvama, Jefferies trims price target post Q2 earnings

Bandhan Bank stock gets upgrade from Nuvama, Jefferies trims price target post Q2 earnings

Brokerages maintained or upgraded their buy ratings on Bandhan Bank after its September-quarter results. Stabilising asset quality and cheaper valuations offset concerns over deposits, margins and credit costs.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Bandhan Bank stock gets upgrade from Nuvama, Jefferies trims price target post Q2 earnings Jefferies said Bandhan Bank’s net loans rose 15% year-on-year in the September quarter, while net interest income increased 14% and fee income grew 29%
SUMMARY
  • Quarterly profit rose 456% from a low base to Rs 6 billion
  • Net loans grew 15%, while operating profit excluding treasury increased 18%
  • Deposit growth lagged loans, with savings balances declining amid cost reductions

Brokerages maintained or upgraded their ‘BUY’ ratings on Bandhan Bank after its September-quarter results, citing steady operating performance, stabilising asset quality and attractive valuations following the correction in the stock. Elara Capital and Jefferies set target prices of Rs 200, while Nuvama cut its target to Rs 205 from Rs 235 and upgraded the stock to ‘BUY’ from ‘HOLD’.

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Bandhan Bank reported a profit of Rs 600 crore for the quarter, up 456% from a low base and slightly ahead of estimates, according to Jefferies. Strong operating profit was partly offset by marginally higher credit costs, while slower deposit growth and pressure on margins remained key concerns across the brokerage reports.

Elara Capital retained its ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of Rs 200, indicating an upside of 29%. It described the quarter as decent, with stable asset quality, but said Bandhan Bank needs to demonstrate sustained and broad-based business growth, particularly in current account and savings account deposits, while expanding its emerging business segments.

According to Elara Capital, changes in the business mix will put pressure on margins. However, stabilising asset quality could place the bank on a path towards normalising return on assets to 1.1%-1.3% over FY27E-FY29E. The brokerage said the bank was steadily rebuilding its franchise, supported by a rising share of secured loans and stabilising asset quality in its EEB microfinance portfolio, which could lower provisioning requirements.

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Elara Capital said improvements in asset quality, broad-based growth and better cross-selling could support the franchise. Its target price is based on 1.1 times September 2028 estimated price-to-adjusted book value. It identified the impact of the expected credit loss transition, further pressure on CASA deposits and the resulting effect on funding costs, and volatility in EEB asset quality because of emerging risks in select geographies as key risks.

Jefferies said Bandhan Bank’s net loans rose 15% year-on-year in the September quarter, while net interest income increased 14% and fee income grew 29%. This led to an 18% increase in operating profit, excluding treasury income. Deposit growth, however, lagged at 9%, with CASA deposits growing 4%. Savings deposits declined 2% as the bank shed some high-cost deposits.

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The global investment bank said retail deposit growth of 12% year-on-year needs to improve to support loan growth of about 14% without diluting net interest margins. Slippages increased marginally, resulting in slightly higher-than-expected credit costs and a small rise in non-performing loans.

Jefferies raised its FY27 estimate but cut its FY28-FY29 estimates by 3%-4% to account for tighter banca fees and expected credit loss provisions. Following the correction in the stock, it found the valuation of 0.8 times FY28 adjusted price-to-book value attractive. It retained its ‘BUY’ rating but reduced the price target to Rs 200 from Rs 240, based on one time December 2028 estimated adjusted price-to-book value.

Nuvama, referring to the market price of Rs 155, upgraded Bandhan Bank to ‘BUY’ from ‘HOLD’ after the sharp correction in the stock. It trimmed its earnings estimates by 4%-6% to factor in rising margin pressures and reduced its target price to Rs 205 from Rs 235. The target values the bank at one time September 2028 estimated adjusted book value, compared with 0.8 times at the current market price.

Nuvama said the correction offered reasonable upside to its revised target. It also noted that the management had denied takeover discussions, but said small- and mid-cap banks, including Bandhan Bank, could remain subject to merger and acquisition speculation following ENBD’s acquisition of RBL.

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The brokerages cited stabilising asset quality, growth in loans and operating profit, and lower valuations as reasons for their positive ratings. However, they highlighted slower deposit growth, pressure on CASA deposits and margins, higher credit costs, expected credit loss provisions and possible volatility in the microfinance portfolio as areas to monitor.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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