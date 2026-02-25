Bandhan Bank, Torrent Pharma, MRPL: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Tuesday led by weakness in the IT counters amid the renewed fears of AI-disruptions. Global trade tariff threats also persisted, adding to the pressure. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,068.74 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 82,225.92, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 288.35 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,424.65.

Select buzzing stocks Bandhan Bank, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 203-210 | Stop Loss: Rs 188

MRPL remains in a strong uptrend across all time frames, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. With the latest close, it has decisively broken above the short-term consolidation zone of 196–182 on a closing basis, supported by a notable surge in volumes, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The stock is comfortably positioned above its short- and long-term moving averages, which are trending higher in alignment with price action—confirming a sustained upward trajectory. Additionally, the daily RSI remains in positive territory, indicating strengthening momentum and supporting the bullish outlook. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 203-210, and its downside support zone is the Rs 190-186 levels.



Bandhan Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 186-192 | Stop Loss: Rs 175

Bandhan Bank Ltd has confirmed a decisive breakout above the multiple resistance zone around Rs 176 on a closing basis, signalling a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. It remains firmly positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, with all key averages trending higher alongside price action, reaffirming a strong bullish structure. Momentum indicators further strengthen the outlook, with the daily, weekly, and monthly RSI sustaining above 70, reflecting robust strength across time frames. Additionally, buy signals on the daily and weekly Bollinger Bands underscore accelerating momentum and continued upside potential. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 186-192, and its downside support zone is the Rs 177-172 levels.



Torrent Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,550-4,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,275

Torrent Pharma remains in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher highs and higher lows within a well-defined rising channel. It recently rebounded from the lower band support and is now advancing toward the upper band, reflecting sustained buying interest. With the latest close, the stock has decisively broken above the 'Rounded Bottom' pattern at Rs 4,332 on a closing basis, backed by rising volumes, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly RSI remain in positive territory and above their reference lines, signalling strengthening momentum and a continuation of the upward bias. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,550-4,700, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,300–4,250 levels.