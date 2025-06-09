Kotak Bank, Federal Bank, Canara Bank shares gain as Bank Nifty crosses 57,000 mark for first time

Banking stocks continued their bull run on Monday enthused by RBI repo rate and CRR cuts on June 6. The euphoria around the banking stocks lifted Bank Nifty to a record high of 57,049 in early deals.The banking index crossed the 57,000 mark for the first time ever. The index touched record high for the second straight session on Monday. On Friday, the index hit a record of 56,695.

The index has risen 2.3% or 1,289 pts in two sessions since the RBI announced a 50 bps rate cut on Friday. Cash reserve ratio (CRR) was cut by a huge 100 bps, easing a monetary limit for banks with the RBI, fueling hopes of a surge in lending process on reduced rates.

On similar lines, BSE bankex rose nearly 1% or 621 points to 64,176 on Monday. Kotak Bank (3.17%), Federal Bank (2.57%), Canara bank (2.29%), Axis Bank (2.03%) and IndusInd Bank (1.55%) were the top gainers on BSE bankex on Monday.

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Post-policy, the index broke out of its consolidation range with impressive momentum and healthy volumes, indicating strong participation from market participants. This breakout has now pushed the index to new all-time highs, signaling a possible continuation of the ongoing bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently placed at 69.87, showing strong bullish momentum without yet entering overbought territory. This suggests that the index still has room to extend its gains. If Bank Nifty manages to sustain above the 57,000 level, it could move towards the immediate target zone of 57,500–57,800, while a positional move may stretch towards 58,500–58,900 in the near term. Overall, the technical setup remains positive, and a 'buy on dips' approach is advisable as long as the index holds above the crucial 56,000 level."

Since the RBI cut its repo rate, four banks have trimmed their lending rates.

UCO Bank trimmed both its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate) and RLLR (Repo Linked Lending Rate). The bank cut its RLLR by 50 bps to 8.30% from June 9 and lowered its MCLR by 10 bps across tenures. Its one-year MCLR now stands at 9%.

HDFC Bank, meanwhile, cut its MCLR by 10 basis points across tenure, starting June 7. With the reduction, the overnight and one-month rates are down by 10 basis points to 8.9%.

The state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) trimmed its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points, in line with the RBI's latest repo rate cut. BoB's RLLR now stands at 8.15 per cent effective from June 7.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) from 8.85 per cent to 8.35 per cent, with effect from June 9. However, its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) remains unchanged.