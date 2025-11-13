Bank Nifty hits record high; IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank lead gains

The Bank Nifty clocked a fresh record high during Thursday's session, led by significant gains in IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank. Both stocks advanced between 2% and 3%, pushing the banking index to outperform other sectors on the day.

The Bank Nifty index rose 303 pts to a record high of 58,577 in the afternoon session on Thursday. With today's rally, the index has risen 15.16% in 2025. In a year, the banking index has gained 17%.

Technical indicators remained bullish throughout the session, further supporting investor sentiment as the banking sub-index held firm at higher levels.Market participants noted that strong performances from frontline banking stocks such as IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank provided momentum for the Bank Nifty's ascent.

The BSE banking index too surged 387 pts to a high of 65,746 in the afternoon session. ICICI Bank (2.24%), IndusInd Bank (0.94%), Axis Bank (0.49%), and SBI (0.14%) were the top gainers on BSE bankex in the current session.

On June 9, banking stocks lifted Bank Nifty above 57,000 time for the first time enthused by RBI repo rate and CRR cuts on June 6.