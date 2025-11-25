Bank Nifty slips for third session, down 620 pts from record high; what's next?

Bank Nifty is in a downtrend for the third straight session, losing 620 pts from its record high. Bank Nifty reached a record high of 59,440 on November 20. However, it has slipped over 1% from record high due to profitbooking and high volatility in the global markets. Later, the index closed 15 pts lower at 58,820.

However, eight out of 12 Bank Nifty components closed in the green. Top gainers on the index were Federal Bank (3.15%),

AU Small Finance Bank (2.15%) and Bank of Baroda (1.81%). On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.86%), Axis Bank (0.06%), HDFC Bank (0.98%) and ICICI Bank (0.86%) shares were the losers on the index.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The index formed a bearish candlestick for the third consecutive session, again attempting to cross 59200 but encountering selling pressure at that level. RSI has now drifted into a bearish crossover on the daily chart, adding to the cautionary tone. These technical readings suggest the index may trade in a sideways to mildly bearish trend over the next two to four sessions, with potential retracement towards the 20-day EMA at Rs 58300–Rs 58400. Immediate support is seen at Rs 58,300, resistance remains at Rs 59,200, while positional support lies near 58000"

Despite the three-day losing spree, the banking index is up 16% this year and risen 12% in year.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said, "Bank Nifty Support remains firm at 58,600–58,500, a demand zone respected throughout the session. A break below 58,250–58,000 may trigger a deeper pullback, but sharp declines are less likely given the sector’s underlying strength. On the upside, 59,000–59,200 continues to act as the primary supply zone. A sustained breakout above this pocket, backed by volume, opens the path toward 59,300–59,500. For now, the structure continues to favour buy-on-dips over aggressive breakout trades."

BSE's banking index BSE bankex too ended on a flat note at 66,018 today. The index has gained 14.33% this year and risen 11% in a year.

