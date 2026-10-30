Bank of Baroda Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 36%, bad loans fall 

Operating profit rose 50.9% to Rs 11,430 crore in Q2 against Rs 7576 crore in the year ago period.

Gross NPA ratio in Q2 fell to 1.78% from 2.16% in the September 2025 quarter. Net NPA ratio slipped to 0.37% in the last quarter from 0.57% in the September 2025 quarter.

Return on Equity (ROE) rose by 363 bps YoY to 19.28% for Q2FY27. Return on equity for H1FY27 stands at 11.63%.



The bank's balance sheet continues to be robust with healthy Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR). PCR with TWO improved by 144 bps YoY to 94.65%. PCR without TWO also improved by 535 bps YoY W to 79.48%. The bank's slippage ratio for Q2FY27 fell 22 bps YoY to 0.69%. It stands at 0.67% for H1FY27 as against 0.90% in H1FY26.

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The bank's Global Business stands at Rs 32,57,883 crore, registering a growth of 17.2% YoY.

Global Deposits logged a growth of 16.4% YoY and Domestic Deposits were up by 16.6% YoY as of September 30, 2026.

Domestic CASA deposits registered a robust growth of 10.4% YoY and stand at Rs 5,39,515 crore.

Bank's Global Advances registered a growth of 18.3% YoY and Domestic advances grew by 13.5% YoY as of September 30, 2026.

RAM portfolio grew by 18.0% YoY and share of Retail, Agri Loans and MSME loans (RAM) in domestic advances stands at 64.2% as of September 30, 2026.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. The lender's stock ended 1.24% lower at Rs 238.50. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore.