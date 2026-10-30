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Bank of Baroda Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 36%, bad loans fall 

Bank of Baroda Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 36%, bad loans fall 

Bank of Baroda Q2 earnings: Net interest income rose 9% to Rs 13,026 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11,954 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 7:21 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 36%, bad loans fall  Operating profit rose 50.9% to Rs 11,430 crore in Q2 against Rs 7576 crore in the year ago period.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda reported a 35.8% rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2026. Profit climbed to a record Rs 6532 crore in Q2 against Rs 4809 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Net interest income rose 9% to Rs 13,026 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11,954 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

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Non interest income rose 95.8% to Rs 6881 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3515 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Operating profit rose 50.9% to Rs 11,430 crore in Q2 against Rs 7576 crore in the year ago period.

Gross NPA ratio in Q2 fell to 1.78% from 2.16% in the September 2025 quarter. Net NPA ratio slipped to 0.37% in the last quarter from 0.57% in the September 2025 quarter.

Return on Equity (ROE) rose by 363 bps YoY to 19.28% for Q2FY27. Return on equity for H1FY27 stands at 11.63%.


The bank's balance sheet continues to be robust with healthy Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR). PCR with TWO improved by 144 bps YoY to 94.65%. PCR without TWO also improved by 535 bps YoY W to 79.48%. The bank's slippage ratio for Q2FY27 fell 22 bps YoY to 0.69%. It stands at 0.67% for H1FY27 as against 0.90% in H1FY26.

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The bank's Global Business stands at Rs 32,57,883 crore, registering a growth of 17.2% YoY.

Global Deposits logged a growth of 16.4% YoY and Domestic Deposits were up by 16.6% YoY as of September 30, 2026.
Domestic CASA deposits registered a robust growth of 10.4% YoY and stand at Rs 5,39,515 crore.

Bank's Global Advances registered a growth of 18.3% YoY and Domestic advances grew by 13.5% YoY as of September 30, 2026.

RAM portfolio grew by 18.0% YoY and share of Retail, Agri Loans and MSME loans (RAM) in domestic advances stands at 64.2% as of September 30, 2026.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. The lender's stock ended 1.24% lower at Rs 238.50. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 5:07 PM IST
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