Bank of Baroda shares rise over 5%; JM Financial upgrades to 'buy' 



Axis Securities has a buy call on the banking stock with a price target of Rs 290. Performance in terms of NII, PPOP and PAT beat estimates of the brokerage.

"Following a strong performance in H1 on credit growth, partly supported by FCNR(B) lending, management remains confident of growth momentum sustaining and has revised its credit growth guidance upwards to 13-15% vs 12-14% earlier," said Axis. Seasonal strength is generally visible in H2, healthy loan pipeline in both retail and corporate along with a further push from the liquidity availability should enable BoB to deliver strong growth in FY27 and healthy 14% CAGR advances growth over FY26-29E.

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The management revised its credit/deposit growth guidance upwards to 13-15%/11-13%, with NIMs remaining range-bound between 2.75-2.95%, with BoB making an effort to deliver at the upper end of the guidance. The brokerage kept its target price unchanged at Rs 290 per share.

Another brokerage JM Financial upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 280.

"Since our downgrade to ADD in January 2026, the stock has corrected 20%, making valuations attractive. Now, with improving growth visibility, benign asset quality, limited insurance-related earnings risk and potential margin recovery, we believe the risk-reward has turned favourable, warranting an upgrade in our stance. We increase FY27 EPS estimates by 16% and broadly keep FY28E EPS unchanged. Consequently, we revise TP to Rs 280 (earlier INR 270), valuing the stock at 0.7x FY28E core BVPS and upgrade BoB to BUY," said JM Financial.

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Q2 earnings

Bank of Baroda reported a strong performance in Q2 FY27, with net profit rising 35.8% year-on-year to a record Rs 6,532 crore. Net interest income increased 9% to Rs 13,026 crore, while non-interest income surged 95.8% to Rs 6,881 crore. Operating profit grew 50.9% to Rs 11,430 crore.

Asset quality also improved, with the gross NPA ratio declining to 1.78% from 2.16% a year ago and the net NPA ratio falling to 0.37% from 0.57%. The bank's return on equity improved by 363 basis points to 19.28%. Its provision coverage ratio strengthened, while the slippage ratio declined to 0.69%, reflecting improved asset quality and lower fresh loan slippages.

