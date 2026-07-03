Bank of Baroda shares slide 8% in two days: What's weighing on the stock?

Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) continued to fall sharply on Friday, sliding 3.83 per cent to touch a low of Rs 250.20 in early trade. At this level, the stock has slumped 7.85 per cent in two trading days.

The decline came after the state-run lender informed stock exchanges that it had entered into an out-of-court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd and NMC Holding Ltd, with the payment being settled by its Abu Dhabi Branch.

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BoB noted that the case involved proceedings under ADGM and UK insolvency law, and UAE civil law in relation to NMC Health, NMC Holding and NMC Healthcare. The trial in the ADGM proceedings commenced on March 23, 2026. The English proceedings were stayed pending the outcome of the ADGM proceedings, it added.

Sharing settlement details, the lender said, "NMC Health, NMC Healthcare, NMC Holding, and their respective Joint Administrators have resolved the claims between them and the Bank of Baroda in consideration for, inter alia, payment by Bank of Baroda of $600 million (around Rs 5,700 crore), pursuant to a settlement agreement. All claims, causes of action, etc. between them have been resolved without admission of liability or wrongdoing. The settlement agreement and its terms otherwise remain confidential. The liability of the bank in these proceedings is limited to this sum."

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It also said, "Pursuant to the settlement agreement, the ADGM have been discontinued. The English Proceedings are in the process of being discontinued."

In a separate development, BoB said its global business rose 15.46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30.51 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026.

The lender's global advances increased 17.42 per cent YoY to Rs 14.17 lakh crore, while global deposits grew 13.81 per cent YoY to Rs 16.34 lakh crore during the same period.

From a technical standpoint, the stock was trading below its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 34.64. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

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According to Trendlyne data, BoB has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.58/6.76 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.04. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 38.72/37.66, while return on equity (RoE) was 15.82. The stock's one-year beta was 1.35, indicating relatively high volatility.