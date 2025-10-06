Bank of India Q2 updates: Global business rises 11.8%, check stock reaction

Bank of India on Monday recorded a year-on-year growth of 11.8% in its global business, shows its business update for second quarter of FY26. The bank's total global business reached ₹15,61,888 crore, up from ₹13,97,100 crore a year earlier. Global deposits climbed 10.08% on a yearly basis to ₹8,53,301 crore, while global gross advances saw a 13.94% rise, amounting to ₹7,08,587 crore, compared to ₹6,21,919 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, shares of Bank of India closed at ₹125.90 on the BSE, registering an uptick of ₹0.40 or 0.32% on BSE today.

The domestic segment also reflected steady growth. Domestic deposits climbed 8.53% year-on-year to ₹7,30,097 crore, up from ₹6,72,732 crore during the same period last year. Retail term deposits in the domestic market stood at ₹3,45,026 crore, registering a 14.15% growth. Domestic gross advances rose to ₹5,96,794 crore, marking a 14.62% increase from ₹5,20,653 crore as of September 2024.

Recent industry developments have shown contrasting performance among public-sector banks. For instance, Union Bank of India has reported single-digit loan growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Bank of India's provisional update highlights comparatively stronger advances and deposit growth, which observers note as a notable trend in the current banking landscape. The sustained growth in key metrics underscores the bank’s operational momentum as the sector continues to monitor loan and deposit trends across major competitors.