Bank of India shares slip despite S&P Global's BBB rating 

"We think that there is a very high likelihood that the government would provide BOI with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. The starting point for our ratings on BOI is 'bbb-', the same as for any bank operating predominantly in India. About 85% of the bank's loan exposure is in India," said S&P Global Ratings.

Meanwhile, Bank of India shares are trading lower in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 63,896 crore. The banking stock fell 1.16% to Rs 140.35 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 142.

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In terms of price action, the stock trades below its all short term and long term simple moving averages.

