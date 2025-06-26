Bank of India to raise funds via infra bonds, check stock reaction

Shares of Bank of India on Thursday ended marginally higher even as the lender's board announced the bank would raise Rs 20,000 crore during FY 2025-26. "The Board of Directors of our Bank at their meeting held today, i.e. 26th June, 2025, considered and approved issue of Long Term Infra Bonds to the tune of Rs.20,000 Crore during the FY 2025-26," said the lender in a communication to bourses.

The banking stock ended 0.69% higher at Rs 116.90 against the previous close of Rs 116.10 on BSE. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 53,220 crore.

Total 3.84 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.46 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which is at 44.4. Bank of India stock has a one-year beta of 0.99, indicating average volatility during the period.

Bank of India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

The state run lender reported a 82.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,625.91 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,438.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Operating profit climbed 37 per cent YoY to Rs 4,885 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Net interest income (NII) increased 2.14 per cent YoY to Rs 6,063 crore in Q4FY25. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) fell 39 bps YoY to 2.91 per cent.

