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Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 2,020 crore; stock reacts

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 2,020 crore; stock reacts

The lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,020 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,593 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was up 0.31 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 3:12 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 2,020 crore; stock reactsFollowing the earnings announcement, BoM shares were last seen trading 2.95 per cent higher at Rs 84.42.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday reported a strong performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), with net profit rising 26.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY), supported by growth in net interest income (NII).

The lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,020 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,593 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was up 0.31 per cent.

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Operating profit increased 21.29 per cent YoY to Rs 3,117 crore from Rs 2,570 crore a year ago. Compared with the March quarter, operating profit rose 5.81 per cent.

NII, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, grew 14.53 per cent YoY to Rs 3,770 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,292 crore in the year-ago quarter. NII rose 1.82 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 35.04 per cent during the quarter from 37.57 per cent a year earlier and 36.51 per cent in the March 2026 quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Return on assets (ROA), a key profitability metric, improved to 1.90 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 1.80 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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BoM's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.45 per cent as of June 30, 2026, improving from 1.74 per cent a year earlier and remaining unchanged from the March-end level.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined to 0.13 per cent from 0.18 per cent in the year-ago period and were unchanged on a sequential basis.

The bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 98.55 per cent as of June 30, 2026, compared with 98.36 per cent a year ago. It stood at 98.59 per cent at the end of March 2026.

Following the earnings announcement, BoM shares were last seen trading 2.95 per cent higher at Rs 84.42. At this price, the stock has rallied 32.78 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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