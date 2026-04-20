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Bank of Maharashtra shares jump after strong Q4 FY26 earnings; announces dividend

Bank of Maharashtra shares jump after strong Q4 FY26 earnings; announces dividend

The bank reported a 34.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,014 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,493 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 13.19 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra shares jump after strong Q4 FY26 earnings; announces dividendBoM: Operating profit grew 16.92 per cent YoY to Rs 2,946 crore for the March quarter, up from Rs 2,520 crore a year ago. (Pic source: AI generated image for representational purposes)

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) surged 5.75 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 76.90 after the public sector lender reported its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results and announced a dividend. At last check, the stock was up 4.04 per cent at Rs 75.66.

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The bank reported a 34.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,014 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,493 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 13.19 per cent.

Operating profit grew 16.92 per cent YoY to Rs 2,946 crore for the March quarter, up from Rs 2,520 crore a year ago. It also rose 7.69 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter came in at Rs 3,702 crore, registering an 18.81 per cent YoY growth from Rs 3,116 crore. On a sequential basis, NII increased 8.19 per cent.

Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) rose 13.26 per cent YoY to Rs 4,640 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,097 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it was up 6.55 per cent.

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Asset quality and efficiency metrics also showed improvement. The bank's cost-to-income ratio declined to 36.51 per cent for Q4 FY26 from 38.50 per cent a year ago and 37.19 per cent in the December quarter. Return on assets (ROA) improved to 1.97 per cent from 1.78 per cent in Q4 FY25.

BoM also declared a final dividend at 12 per cent (i.e. @ 1.20 per equity share) is proposed for the year 2025-26 (FY25). "The same is in addition to interim dividend declared and paid @ 10 per cent i,e Re 1 per share," it added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 20, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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