Banks log 54% YoY jump in combined Q2 profit; here're 10 most profitable lenders

As many as 36 listed banks recorded a combined net profit of Rs 62,521 crore in the September quarter, up 54.2 per cent YoY over a net profit of Rs 40,558 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, domestic banks registered a 31.4 per cent jump over a combined Rs 47,569 crore profit in the June quarter.

The combined market capitalisation of these 36 listed banks jumped 21.6 per cent in the last one year to Rs 35.98 lakh crore. The one-year return for BSE Sensex stood at 9.8 per cent.

State Bank of India remained the most profitable lender in the September quarter. The PSU bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15,017 crore, up 64.5 per cent year on year (YoY) basis over Rs 9,131 crore in the same quarter last year.

The stock has delivered 31 per cent return in the last one year. At a market capitalisation of Rs 5.43 lakh crore, as on November 29, SBI is also the third most valuable bank.

HDFC Bank saw net profit growing 22.4 per cent YoY to Rs 11,162 crore from Rs 9,120 crore. It was the second most profitable bank in the second quarter. The largest private sector lender delivered a 6.6 per cent stock return in the past one year.

HDFC Bank is the most valuable Indian bank with a market cap of Rs 8.92 lakh crore.

At the third spot was ICICI bank, which posted Rs 8,055 crore in Q2 net profit, up 27.5 per cent YoY from Rs 6,316 crore in the year-ago quarter. ICICI Bank commands a market value of Rs 6.53 lakh crore. The one-year return stands at 30.4 per cent.

Axis Bank with the net profit at Rs 5,625 crore, is ranked fourth in this list, registering an increase of 66.3 per cent from Rs 4,389 crore last year. Shares of Axis Bank have gained 37 per cent in the last one year and has a current market cap of Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

At the fifth spot was Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose profit grew 21.7 per cent to Rs 3,579 crore. Kotak bank has a market cap of Rs 3.83 lakh crore. The stock has declined 4 per cent in a year.

Bank of Baroda was at the sixth place with a net profit at Rs 3,272 crore. It has registered a growth of 49.1 per cent YoY over Rs 2,195 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its one-year market retun stood at 94 per cent. The lender commanded a market cap of Rs 86,775 crore.

Bank of Baroda was followed by Canara Bank, which has recorded net profit at Rs 2,593 crore and growth of a whopping 136 per cent from Rs 1,100 crore net profit a year ago. Market value has also increase 62 per cent with market cap of Rs 58,760 crore.

Number eight in the list was Union Bank of India with a net profit at Rs 1,839 crore. This bank has posted a growth of 22.7 per cent YoY and delivered a market return of 83 per cent.

IndusInd Bank stood at the ninth spot. This bank reported 57.4 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 1,805 crore. The stock enjoys a market valuation of Rs 92,885 crore and is up 34 per cent the last one year.

At the tenth place was Indian Bank, with latest net profit at Rs 1,245 crore, up 13 per cent YoY over Rs 1,097 crore in the year-ago year quarter. The stock has surged 89 per cent in a one year with a current market cap of Rs 33,636 crore.