Bayer Crop, Page Ind, MRF, IRFC, Quess Corp, Gabriel & RITES among 12 stocks to go ex-dividend today

Thursday will see at least 12 stocks such as MRF, Bayer Cropscience, Gabriel India, IRFC, Page Industries, Quess Corp, RITES and Saksoft going ex-dividend today. Shares of Dhanuka Agritech will go ex- share buyback while shares of Integra Essentia will go ex-rights today.

Bayer Cropscience will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share. The record date for the same is November 17 and the dividend will be paid on December 8.

Page Industries will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 70 per share and the record date for the same is November 16. The dividend will be paid on December 9.

Quess Corp had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share and the record date for the same is November 17. The dividend will be paid on December 9.

RITES will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share and the record date for the same is November 17. The dividend will be paid on December 10.

Sundram Fasteners in fact will go ex-interim dividend (Rs 3.57 per share) and ex-special dividend (Rs 2 per share) today.

MRF (Rs 3 per share), Gabriel India (Re 0.90 per share), IRFC (Re 0.80 per share), PDS (Rs 3 per share), Oriental Carbon (Rs 7 per share), Saksoft (Re 0.35 per share) and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (Rs 0.40 per share) will also ex-dividend today.

Integra Essentia shares will go ex-rights while Dhanuka Agritech shares will go ex-share buyback today.

Shares of Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and SUN TV are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security is banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

