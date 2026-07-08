Bayer CropScience shares jump 5% after Rs 2,207 crore block deal; key details

Bayer Cropscience Ltd saw its stock rally nearly 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after data showed that Rs 2,207.90 crore worth of the company's shares changed hands in a block deal today. On the NSE, a total of 53,54,030 Bayer CropScience shares were traded in a block at Rs 4,122.30 apiece, the same as the previous closing price, without any discount. Data revealing the buyers and sellers of the block deal will be out post market hours.

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Following the development, the stock rose 4.52 per cent to hit a high of Rs 4,303.15 apiece. The scrip later cut gains and was trading at Rs 4172.65 on BSE, still up 1.35 per cent.

Kotak Institutional Equities in its Q1 results preview note said Bayer's 1QFY27 results will be weighed down by the late arrival of monsoon rains as well as by a shift in farmer sentiment away from corn hybrid seeds, which typically account for around a quarter of Q1 revenues.

"We project a 5 per cent YoY decline in revenues and a 2.3 per cent YoY decline in EBITDA, assuming a slight recovery in margins versus the depressed base of last year. We project a 7.7 per cent YoY decline in net income," it said.

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The brokerage has 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,820. Antique Stock Broking has a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,900.

Data showed mutual funds held 9.05 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2026. They included smallcap schemes such Quant Small Cap Fund (2.31 per cent) and Nippon India Small Cap Fund (1.2 per cent). FPI holding in the company stayed low at 3.89 per cent.

Promoters held 71.43 per cent stake in the company at the end of March quarter.