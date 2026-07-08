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Bayer CropScience shares jump 5% after Rs 2,207 crore block deal; key details

Bayer CropScience shares jump 5% after Rs 2,207 crore block deal; key details

Following the development, the stock rose 4.52 per cent to hit a high of Rs 4,303.15 apiece. The scrip later cut gains and was trading at Rs 4172.65 on BSE, still up 1.35 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Bayer CropScience shares jump 5% after Rs 2,207 crore block deal; key detailsBayer CropScience share price: Kotak Institutional Equities in its Q1 results preview note said Bayer's 1QFY27 results will be weighed down by the late arrival of monsoon rains.

Bayer Cropscience Ltd saw its stock rally nearly 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after data showed that Rs 2,207.90 crore worth of the company's shares changed hands in a block deal today. On the NSE, a total of 53,54,030 Bayer CropScience shares were traded in a block at Rs 4,122.30 apiece, the same as the previous closing price, without any discount. Data revealing the buyers and sellers of the block deal will be out post market hours.

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Following the development, the stock rose 4.52 per cent to hit a high of Rs 4,303.15 apiece. The scrip later cut gains and was trading at Rs 4172.65 on BSE, still up 1.35 per cent.

Kotak Institutional Equities in its Q1 results preview note said Bayer's 1QFY27 results will be weighed down by the late arrival of monsoon rains as well as by a shift in farmer sentiment away from corn hybrid seeds, which typically account for around a quarter of Q1 revenues.

"We project a 5 per cent YoY decline in revenues and a 2.3 per cent YoY decline in EBITDA, assuming a slight recovery in margins versus the depressed base of last year. We project a 7.7 per cent YoY decline in net income," it said.

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The brokerage has 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,820. Antique Stock Broking has a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,900.  

Data showed mutual funds held 9.05 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2026. They included smallcap schemes such Quant Small Cap Fund (2.31 per cent) and Nippon India Small Cap Fund (1.2 per cent). FPI holding in the company stayed low at 3.89 per cent. 

Promoters held 71.43 per cent stake in the company at the end of March quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A market journalist with over 14 years of experience in print and digital journalism, I am 24/7 on the go. Greeting ‘Good Night’ to Dow Jones and ‘Good Morning’ to SGX Nifty come naturally to me. Ask me about data and you will hear stories. I am not so active on social media, but have eyes and ears on the ground. If not tracking markets, I love gazing stars and planets,  astrophotography, reading a lot about what’s happening in India’s neighbourhood and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 10:14 AM IST
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