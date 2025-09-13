BDL, Mazagon Dock, Dixon Tech, Phoenix Mills to turn ex-dividend next week; key details

Dixon Technologies, Phoenix Mills, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and Hindustan Copper would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The Dixon Technologies board had considered a final dividend of Rs 8 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each. September 16 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Dixon Technologies shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Tuesday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend, Dixon Technologies said in a stock exchange filing.

The board of The Phoenix Mills, in its meeting on April 30, recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (face value Rs 2 each), subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s 120th AGM. The company has fixed September 15 as the record date. If approved, the dividend will be disbursed within 30 days of the AGM approval, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Mazagon Dock board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.71 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the 92nd AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of AGM approval, Mazagon Dock told stock exchanges.

The Bharat Dynamics board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share with face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the 55th AGM. September 19 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of AGM approval.

SJVN Ltd (Rs 0.31 per share, September 18 is the record date), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share, September 15 is the record date), National Aluminium Company Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share, September 19 is the record date), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share, September 15 is the record date), Hindustan Copper Ltd (Rs 1.46 per share, September 18 is the record date), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (Bonus issue 2:1, September 16 is the record date), Zydus Wellness Ltd (Stock Split from Rs 10 to Rs 2, September 18 is the record date), DOMS Industries Ltd (Rs 3.15 per share, September 15 is the record date), and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (Rs 0.75 per share, September 15 is the record date) are among the stocks that would turn ex-date next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the domestic markets ended the week on a positive note, with the 50-pack index closing above the 25,000 level and broader indices outperforming the benchmark.

Nair said the upturn was supported by optimism over the anticipation of stronger H2FY26 earnings, driven by GST rationalisation and the benefits of monetary easing, which also provide resilience to valuations. “Sentiment was further lifted by reports that the EU may reject U.S. tariff proposals on India’s Russian oil imports,” he said.

“Continued foreign outflows weighed on the rupee, while gold reached fresh highs on strong safe-haven demand amid global trade tensions. The market, however, found support in improving prospects for India–US trade negotiations, suggesting tariff-related risks may prove short-lived. Although global bond yields have risen to new peaks, investors currently do not view them as a major threat,” Nair said.