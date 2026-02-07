BDL, Mazagon Dock, MRF, Hindustan Copper, RVNL, others to turn ex-dividend next week

The domestic equity market is gearing up for a dividend-heavy week, with more than 40 companies scheduled to turn ex-dividend between February 9 and February 13. The list includes names such as Bharat Dynamics (BDL), MRF, Hero MotoCorp, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Power Grid Corporation of India, among others.

Here are the key dividend stocks to watch out for next week:

Kicking off the week, defence major BDL would turn ex-dividend on Monday. The Hyderabad-based PSU has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed February 9 as the record date.

On Monday, Power Grid would also trade ex-dividend for Rs 3.25 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The interim dividend would be paid on February 27, 2026.

The list for Monday also includes Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) (Rs 3.40), Triveni Turbine (Rs 2.25), Aarti Drugs (Rs 2), and Prithvi Exchange (Rs 1.50).

On Tuesday, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) would turn ex date for an interim payout of Rs 9 per share. Apollo Tyres is set to trade ex-date for Rs 3.50 per share, and Emami for Rs 6 per share.

While NHPC (Rs 1.40), RITES (Rs 1.90), Tube Investments of India (Rs 2), CCL Products (Rs 2.75), Jubilant Ingrevia (Rs 2.50), Wealth First Portfolio Managers (Rs 4), Aurionpro Solutions, Band MW Ventures (Rs 1.50) are also set to turn ex-dividend on February 10.

Mid-week attention will shift to Hero MotoCorp, which would trade ex-dividend on Wednesday. The auto major had declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share of face value Rs 2. The company has set the record date as February 11.

On Wednesday, Cummins India (Rs 20 per share) JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (Rs 12.70), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) (Re 1) Dalmia Bharat Sugar (Rs 4.50), FDC (Rs 5), ASM Technologies (Rs 2.50), Page Industries, and UNO Minda (Rs 0.90) would also trade ex-dividend.

On Thursday, Procter & Gamble Health would trade ex-dividend for a total of Rs 160 per share, comprising a special dividend of Rs 50 and an interim dividend of Rs 110 with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Gateway Distriparks dividend of Rs 2 per share (Rs 1.25 special + Rs 0.75 interim), Sun TV Network (Rs 2.50), Repco Home Finance (Rs 2), Star Cement (Re 1), and Snowman Logistics (Rs 0.50) will also turn ex-date on February 12.

The week wraps up with a triple header as three prominent companies turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Tyre manufacturing behemoth MRF had declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility is February 13, with the payment slated to be made on or after February 27.

Mining giant NMDC Limited would also trade ex-dividend on Friday. The state-owned miner has announced a first interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Re 1. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each. The dividend is expected to be paid on or before March 7, 2026, the company said.

BEML (Rs 2.50), Hindustan Copper (Re 1), Sonata Software (Rs 1.25), BLS International (Rs 2), VRL Logistics (Rs 5), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (Rs 2), and Minda Corporation (Rs 0.60), would also turn ex-dividend on Friday.

