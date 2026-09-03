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BDL share price: Defence PSU fails to sustain breakouts; expert says ‘don’t chase’, shares key levels

BDL share price: Defence PSU fails to sustain breakouts; expert says ‘don’t chase’, shares key levels

BDL1,257.70(0.32%)

BDL share price: Expert Pradeep Halder advises investors to wait for a better entry, citing failed breakouts and range-bound movement. Check key levels and outlook.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 3:53 PM IST
BDL share price: Defence PSU fails to sustain breakouts; expert says ‘don’t chase’, shares key levelsHe says the defence theme is already well known and much of that optimism appears priced in.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) may remain on the watchlist for long-term investors, but fresh buying at current levels does not look compelling, according to market expert Pradeep Halder, Founder of PHD Capital who cautioned that the stock has already seen a sharp run-up and is struggling to sustain breakouts.

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Responding to a viewer query on whether BDL can be bought now for the long term, Halder said the risk-reward equation is not favourable at this stage, especially as the broader defence narrative is already widely understood by the market.

Defence story may already be priced in
Halder’s core argument was straightforward: “BDL ko main zyada seriously abhi nahi le raha hoon kyunki already stock chala hua hai,” signalling that much of the easy upside may already have played out. He added that “defense ka story sabko pata hai,” suggesting the thematic appeal is no longer an undiscovered trigger for re-rating.

That matters because stocks driven by popular sectoral narratives often need fresh earnings, order-flow visibility or technical strength to sustain momentum. In BDL’s case, the expert indicated that neither price behaviour nor breakout quality is offering enough confidence right now.

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Technical structure remains the key concern
The sharper warning came from the chart setup. Halder noted that “koi bhi breakout aane ke baad sustain nahi ho pa raha hai,” underscoring repeated failures to hold gains after upward moves. In market terms, that points to supply emerging at higher levels and a lack of conviction among fresh buyers.

He also described the stock as being “ek range ke andar phansa hua hai,” a sign that BDL is currently trapped in consolidation rather than entering a decisive uptrend. For investors, that reduces the appeal of chasing the stock at elevated levels, even if the long-term defence manufacturing story remains intact.

Preferred strategy: Wait for a better entry
Instead of buying immediately, Halder advised patience and a lower accumulation zone. His suggested opportunity band lies around Rs 1,130 to Rs 1,150-1,170, where he sees a more favourable setup for reconsidering exposure.

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The broader message is clear: long-term investing does not mean buying at any price. In a market where several defence names have already rerated sharply, entry discipline matters as much as sector conviction. For now, BDL appears to be a stock to monitor, not chase.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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