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BDL share price: Should you buy, sell or hold? Key resistance and support levels

BDL share price: Should you buy, sell or hold? Key resistance and support levels

For BDL, an analyst pegged the first key resistance at around Rs 1,350. A decisive move above that level, he said, could push the stock towards Rs 1,460-1,470.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 4:25 PM IST
BDL share price: Should you buy, sell or hold? Key resistance and support levelsThe broader defence pack remains structurally strong for long-term investors, even as near-term profit booking has dragged frontline names.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) investors sitting on losses after the recent pullback in defence stocks may not need to rush for the exit just yet. Angel One Senior Research Analyst Osho Krishan said the broader defence pack remains structurally strong for long-term investors, even as near-term profit booking has dragged frontline names lower from their highs.

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In an interview to Business Today TV (BTTV), his message to investors already holding BDL was clear: stay put if the investment horizon is long enough. “There is no point exiting the stock at prevailing levels,” he said, adding that investors who can remain committed for the longer term should continue to hold the stock.

Correction, not collapse

The call comes at a time when defence counters have cooled off after a sharp rally, with stocks such as BDL and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) slipping into what Krishan described as a “good correction zone.” 

For BDL, the analyst pegged the first key resistance at around Rs 1,350, roughly in line with the investor’s purchase price mentioned in the query. A decisive move above that level, he said, could push the stock towards Rs 1,460-1,470.

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Levels that matter now

On the downside, Krishan identified Rs 1,220 as an important support zone. That gives investors a tactical framework: hold existing positions, avoid panic selling into weakness, and consider adding if the stock drifts closer to support. “In case there is any weakness, accumulate at around Rs 1,220 level,” he said.

The strategy reflects a staggered accumulation approach rather than an aggressive chase at current levels. For investors who entered near Rs 1,350, the stock now appears to be at an inflection point where technical confirmation on either side could shape the next move.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 4:25 PM IST
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