BEL bags additional orders worth Rs 610 crore; check stock reaction

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced that it has received additional orders valued at Rs 610 crore. "Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured fresh orders worth Rs 581 crore since the last disclosure made on January 23, 2026. The major orders include communication equipment, radar warning receivers, tank sub-systems, radars, software solutions, upgrades, spares and services," the state-owned company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

On the earnings front, the defence PSU reported a strong performance in the December quarter (Q3 FY26). For the quarter under review, BEL reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,590.06 crore, up 20.82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,316.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Navratna defence PSU's revenue from operations climbed 23.73 per cent YoY to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 5,756.12 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. BEL also said its order book stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of January 1, 2026.

Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, BEL has been one of the top-performing stocks over the past one- and three-year periods, supported by defence capex. He advised investors to continue holding the stock and consider accumulating it on declines from a long-term perspective.

Sharing a similar view, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, recommended holding the stock with a stop loss at Rs 415.

Technically, the counter is trading below the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above the 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 53.76. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to Trendlyne data, BEL has a one-year beta of 0.99, indicating average volatility.

Shares of BEL traded in the red despite the order win, slipping 0.66 per cent to around Rs 430. As of December 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.