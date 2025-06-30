BEL bags Rs 528 crore in new orders; stock soars 44% in six months

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday informed the exchanges that it has received fresh orders worth Rs 528 crore since its last update on June 20, 2025. The company stated that the latest orders include radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centres, spares and related services.

Prior to this, BEL had announced additional orders worth Rs 585 crore, which comprised fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication gear, jammers, spares and services.

The latest order announcement was made after market hours. Earlier in the day, BEL shares rose 1.73 per cent to close at Rs 421.70. At this level, the stock has gained 43.90 per cent over the past six months.

A few analysts remain optimistic about BEL's long-term growth prospects, citing a strong order pipeline and consistent execution. However, one analyst cautioned that the stock appears to be in overbought territory in the near term, suggesting that investors adopt a more measured approach at current levels.

"BEL has been outperforming its peers in the defence sector and is currently trading close to its all-time high levels. Investors with a long-term perspective may continue to hold the stock," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

"We hold a positive outlook on BEL's order book, with expected inflows from key defence projects including the LCA, LRSAM spares, radars and other systems, which should support sustained growth in the coming fiscal years," Rajesh Sinha, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated.

BEL has maintained a steady uptrend, trading above all key EMAs near its all-time highs, noted Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One. "The recent rally has pushed the stock into overbought territory, warranting a cautious approach. From a technical standpoint, the Rs 390–385 range may act as a support zone. It is advisable to trail profits as long as the positive momentum continues," Krishan also said.

BEL has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.33 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.72. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.23 with a return on equity (RoE) of 30.39. As of March 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.